Shinnie: First win of the season is getting closer

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie insists the Hatters are getting closer to their first victory in the Championship this term, despite losing a third successive game against Sheffield Wednesday last night.

The result means Town have taken just one point from their first four matches, and will drop to the bottom of the table if Stoke City get any kind of result at Preston North End this evening.

However, Shinnie isn’t panicking yet, pointing to yet another good showing on the road, as he said: “We’re getting closer I think.

“It was a good performance, we played the way we wanted to play and caused them problems.

“We killed ourselves a little bit with the goal, we gave it away in a bad area and when you do that you get punished.

“That was only one minute in the game, 30 seconds, that we made a mistake and we got punished.

“The rest of it we played really well and deserved more.

“I think we’re getting close to being where we want to be and we just need to get that first win.”

Town had the majority of possession for the second away game running at this level, with 55 per cent. while they also enjoyed more attempts on goal and corners too.

It was slightly less than the dominance enjoyed at Cardiff City in their previous clash, but enough to see the home fans jeer their side off after a first half in which Luton more than held their own.

Kadeeem Harris's goal on 54 minutes eased any nerves inside through ground though, as Shinnie continued: “It’s just disappointing, we try to control the match every game, we’re doing that well, but then second half we’ve started a bit slow and got punished.

“I don’t think we fear coming to places like this, the way we play, we’ll take the ball in tight areas, take risks whereas a lot teams don’t play that way.

“It’s the way we want to play and we do it well, we try to play through the lines and work on patterns of play.

“First half we were great, their fans kind of turned a little bit, we were in control and the longer the game goes on 0-0, we’re just thinking we need to get that one chance to nick the three points.

“I don’t know if people underestimate us or not, but we believe we can come to these places and we believe we’re a good footballing team.

“I don’t think fans like to see other teams play the way we play and control the game, so you want to do that away from home.

“You want to try and turn the fans and make it edgy, we were doing that really well.

“The game was going to plan, but we gave the first goal away, that gives them a bit of a lift, they got some energy from that and we rode it out for a five minute spell.

“They were really on top, and then we finished quite strong, but we just need to have that little bit of belief we can win the game.”

Tuesday night’s game made it three matches without a goal against the Owls, as Town failed to score in either of their FA Cup contests last season as well.

Shinnie added: “They were quite good defensively, we played them last year and did well, but they were defensively very strong.

“I think they’ll be strong here at Hillsborough this season, we deserved more from the game, but we’re not moping around, we’re upbeat

“We’ve had a little mistake and at this level, they’re good players and they punished us.”