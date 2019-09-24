Shinnie hopes Justin features in Carabao Cup against Luton

Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie hopes that his old team-mate James Justin gets a first Leicester City outing during tonight's Carabao Cup third round clash at Kenilworth Road.

The former Hatter was a firm favourite amongst Luton supporters after coming through the ranks with the club and going on to play 114 times for the first team, scoring six goals.

He left for the Foxes in the summer, snapped up Brendan Rodgers, but is yet to feature for his new side, something Shinnie would like to see change this evening.

He said: "I get on really well with JJ and it’s great to see that draw.

"You're always nervous with the draw and who you’re going to get.

"I was hoping for a home tie, as after Cardiff (3-0 win away), we got home at about 3 in the morning, so that was a good effort from the boys.

"But it will take him (Justin) a bit of time to break into the team as they’re a really good side, with a good manager and good players.

"Hopefully he plays in the cup, it will be to see him play, but I’m looking forward to that game.

"They played a strong team in the last round, so I’m not sure if that was because it was an all-Premier League tie, but it will be interesting to see the team they play here."

The visitors are three times winners of the competition, lifting the trophy in 1964, 1997 and 2000.

However, Luton have also had their hands on the silverware, famously beating Arsenal 3-2 at Wembley Stadium in 1988, a fact that wasn't lost on manager Graeme Jones.

He added: "We’re ex-winners of that competition, we’ve taken it seriously since the rounds started, so we’ll be treating it seriously on Tuesday night, as I think the opposition dictate that.

"I’m heavily associated with Mick Harford who mentions it and I think it’s a tradition of the club.

"But we need to make sure we’re competitive on Tuesday night, that’s before we start thinking about winning League Cups.

“I’m only interested in reaction because that’s this league.

"You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can react.

"We have to react, that’s an attitude we have to learn now quickly, so forget what’s happened, dust yourself down, get ready to go again, that’s where we are."