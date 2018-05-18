Shinnie is released by Birmingham

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie, who spent last season on loan with Luton Town, has been released by Championship outfit Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old played 72 times for the Blues scoring six goals after signing from Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2013, his last appearance coming against Bournemouth back in January 2016.

Shinnie, who has one full Scottish cap to his name, played 34 games for the Hatters last term, netting three goals, and on his departure, tweeted: "I had an enjoyable time at @BCFC, especially the season when Gary Rowett was appointed and our subsequent rise up the table and form was a real highlight!

"It didn’t end as I had hoped it would but i wish the club the best of luck in the future."

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has expressed a clear interest in bringing Shinnie to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis, saying recently: "I’ve already spoken to Andrew Shinnie and we’d like to (sign him).

"He’s one that we rate, one that’s done fantastically well.

"We were looking at Shinnie when I was at Brighton, we were looking for Championship players, so we believe in him.

"He started the season on fire, until Christmas he was brilliant, January, he still contributed, February, he still contributed, but less and then probably the last seven or eight games where he hasn’t been at his fluent best.

“But he’s been a vital component for what we’ve done."