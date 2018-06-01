Shinnie joins Luton permanently

Andrew Shinnie has signed for Luton
Andrew Shinnie has signed for Luton

Luton have announced former Birmingham City midfielder Andrew Shinnie as their first signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old was on loan with the Hatters last season, playing 34 times and scoring three goals as Town won promotion to League One, finishing runners-up to Accrington Stanley.

On penning a permanent two year deal, Shinnie said: "I'm delighted to get it done, quite soon into the summer as well.

"It lets me go and enjoy my summer now and I can't wait for pre-season, coming back and hopefully having a great season like the last one.

"It had been spoken about when I first came, looking towards next season as well, and I thoroughly enjoyed last year.

"We achieved what we set out to achieve, personally and as a team, so it was good to get things done."

After winning promotion from the Scottish Championship while on a season-long loan with Hibernian in 2016-17, Shinnie is now hoping to complete a hat-trick next term with the Hatters, as he added: "That'd be lovely, wouldn't it?

"I think it's achievable. We've got a good squad and if we add a couple more players, which I think the gaffer will be looking to do, we can definitely give it a good shot."