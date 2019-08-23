Shinnie not overly worried by Town's lack of wins after a similar start to last season

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie isn't panicking over his side's winless start to the Championship season, drawing parallels to their League One campaign last term.

The Hatters took three games to get up and running during the 2018-19 season, winning at at the fourth attempt, seeing off Southend United 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

That saw them eventually shoot up the table, going on to be crowned champions, pipping tomorrow’s opponents Barnsley to the title.

This time around, Luton have taken just one point from their opening four encounters, and although Shinnie doesn’t expect then to challenge at summit, he isn’t overly worried about not registering a victory so far.

Shinnie said: “It’s never going to be easy stepping up, it’s a tough league and there’s been some tough games to start.

“But we’ve done very well, similar to last season where we were playing well but just couldn’t get the result at the start of the season.

“Once we got that first result, we took off, so we’ve got a similar feeling this year.

“We just need to get that first win and I feel like we’re playing well, stuff we’re working on in training with the gaffer is coming off.

“In games we look good in possession, we just need to, as the gaffer says, have that little bit more belief that we can win games of football and take our chances.

“I don’t think we expected to come into the Championship and win most weeks and be right up there challenging.

“We wanted that, but it is a big step up and some big clubs, a difficult start.

“League One we didn’t win the first three games, we were still playing well, so after the first three games last year, I think people were wondering how it was going to go for us?

"Then once we got that win we took off with confidence, so hopefully this year when we get that first win, we'll get confidence from that and then push on.”

Luton go into the game on the back of three league defeats for the first time since between March and April in 2016, when they went down to Barnet, Stevenage and Accrington Stanley.

However, Shinnie didn’t think that added any extra burden on the players ahead of their trip to Oakwell, saying: “It’s not so much pressure, you just want to win your first game and get that three points, get that feelgood factor on a Saturday or Tuesday of winning.

“It’s not as if we’ve been poor most games and are getting dominated, we’ve competed very well and probably been the better team in most of the games.

“It’s just killing teams off, keeping a clean sheet, seeing a game out, game management as well, it’s working on those things and I’m sure it’s coming.

“The gaffer was happy with us, but wants to get the first win.

“It’s important as I think once we get that, it will be great for the squad and we’ll kick on from that like last year, so we're looking forward to Saturday now.

“We we’re still upbeat, we’re going to get prepared and go to Barnsley and try to get our first win.”