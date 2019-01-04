Shinnie not putting any extra pressure on himself

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie is refusing to put himself under any extra pressure despite scoring his fifth goal of the season over the Christmas period.

The 29-year-old netted a fine effort at Scunthorpe United to put the Hatters in front on Boxing Day as they went on to triumph 2-0.

He is now halfway to the double figures tally and is currently enjoying his best return in English football since his move south of the border to Birmingham in July 2013.

With four months of the campaign still to go, the former Ranger and Hibernian player doesn’t have a final tally in mind though, saying: “Not really, no targets, I just want to enjoy my football.

“I’m really enjoying it right now and I think if you put pressure on yourself, you find it more difficult.

“I’ll just try to get in positions to score and if it comes, it comes.

“Last season I was determined, putting pressure on myself to do it and the more you do that it can affect you.

“As I’ve said before, dropping deeper has been quite good for me, with timing my runs and getting into positions.

"I’m getting some goals now which I feel I should be doing anyway, it’s part of my job, so long may that continue.”

On his goal which saw him bend the ball around Iron keeper Jak Alnwick and into the net from James Justin’s cross, he continued: “JJ was bombing on down the wing like he does and just managed to burst to the edge of the box.

“I thought he tried to play Collo (James Collins) and it went behind him, but he said he picked me out and he’s an honest lad.

“I didn’t have to break stride really, I just stepped on to it, used the defender to bend it round him.

"It's tougher for the goalies when you do that and thankfully it went in the back of the net."

Boss Nathan Jones added: "It was a great ball back, a great arrival and finish from Andrew Shinnie, that showed our quality and that’s what we have got.

“It was inviting him to hit it and a great finish. That’s what you have to do, we’ve got that kind of quality and we score goals."