Shinnie out to impress in friendlies

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie will be doing all he can to make sure his name is on the teamsheet when the Hatters start their League One season at Portsmouth on Saturday, August 4.

The former Birmingham player was involved in Luton’s 6-2 win over Hitchin last Friday and now knows the importance of the remaining friendlies to ensure he is in manager Nathan Jones’ plans for Fratton Park.

Shinnie, who will be hoping to get more game time when the Hatters face Croatian side NK Rijeka in Slovenia this afternoon. said: “That’s the aim, that’s what everyone’s pushing for.

“It’s up to you to impress in pre-season, you’ve got work hard enough to earn your place and the best 11 will do that.

“It’s a team game, there’ll be a few disappointed ones on the firs day of the season, but you’ve got to be ready to come on and make an impact if needed.”