Shinnie: Scotland call-up would be unbelievable

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie admitted it would be 'unbelievable' to earn a recall to the Scotland national squad, although he isn't pinning his hopes on it.

The 30-year-old has played once for his country, that back in 2012 when he featured for 70 minutes during a 2-1 friendly win in Luxembourg.

Shinnie faces a tough task to win a place back, with boss Steve Clarke picking Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) and Scott McTominay (Manchester United) as his midfielders.

The Scots continue their Euro 2020 qualification campaign this evening at home to Russia, desperate for a win, with two victories and two defeats from their opening four games.

However, on the chance a potential recall, Shinnie, who scored the winner against Huddersfield on Saturday, said: "It’s an honour if you ever get called up for your country, but we’ve got a strong squad.

"We've got a really good midfield, probably the strongest part of our team, the boys are playing at a good level and I’m happy where I am right now.

"I’m happy playing my club football, I’m just enjoying playing.

"If I got called up, it would be unbelievable for myself, my family, but I’m just enjoying my club football.

"That will take care of itself, if I’m in it, I’m delighted, if not, I’ll get a few days off, so it’s win, win."