Shinnie targets staying unbeaten with Luton

Remaining unbeaten until the end of the season is the aim for Luton according to midfielder Andrew Shinnie.

The Hatters travelled to Bradford City last night on the back of a run of 23 Football League games without defeat, their last loss coming at Barnsley way back in October.

Shinnie now wants to see that sequence extended into May, as he said: “It doesn’t need to come to an end, we don’t want it to come to an end.

“We don’t want to get beaten this season until the end of the campaign, that’s what we’re aiming for.

“It’s going to be a difficult run-in, it’s a hard time in the season, teams will make it difficult, but we want to make it as hard for them as well.

“We feel we give everyone a hard game and we want to keep that run going until the end of the season.”

Luton added another match to their record with a 0-0 draw at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, although Shinnie thought they might have sneaked victory had it not been for former Town loan stopper Matt Macey.

He added: “We had a lot of chances and the keeper played well, but a point on the road is never a bad result.

“They made it difficult for us like we knew they would and it’s up to us to break them down and we’ve not managed to, but we’re happy with the performance.

“I thought we played well, but we just couldn’t get that goal.

“The clean sheet is the most important thing, as we always say if we get that we’ve got a great chance to win games as we score goals.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to take one of our chances and we’ve got to give credit to them, they made it difficult and their goalie played well, so we hold our hands up and we move on.

“You’re just desperate for one of them to land in, normally they do with the boys firing up front.

“Collo (James Collins) with the header back across goal, that was a great save, I thought that was in all the way and lot of balls flashing across goal.

“El (Elliot Lee) had a couple of good chances the goalie’s saved, so it was one of those days but we’re happy with the performance levels and they’re not a bad side to be fair either."