Shinnie wants Luton to be themselves against Tykes this year

Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie wants his side to give a true account of themselves when they head to Barnsley this afternoon.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute last term as the visitors went down 3-2 to a George Moncur-inspired Tykes side, ex-Hatter Cameron McGeehan on target.

It was the start of a club record 29-game unbeaten run for the Hatters though, and going into the contest, Shinnie said: “It’s quite a tough place to go, they were good last year, but I don’t think we were ourselves last year.

“I was on the bench, but they were quite strong first half and I don’t think we were at our best.

“We still got a 3-2, so we’re going there, we’ll work on the way we want to play, and we’re going to play with confidence.

"As we are happy with the way we are playing, it’s just the results.”

Shinnie was back in the starting line-up for Tuesday night’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday after being on the bench for the matches with Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion.

He hopes to have done enough to keep his place against the Tykes, saying: “It was good to be back in, obviously I want to just play as many games as I can.

“The lads played well at Cardiff, a good performance and the West Brom game was a great performance, it’s just sustaining it for the 95 minutes, that’s what we’re working to achieve.

“It was good to be back in at Hillsborough, it’s always good to play there and it was a good performance from the boys.

“There’s no moping around or feeling sorry for ourselves, we’re still upbeat and looking forward to Saturday.”

Shinnie was back in the side after replacing Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, the 25-year-old not starting a league game for the first time since the latter stages of the 2017-18 season.

On how the former West Ham man took being dropped, boss Graeme Jones said: “He influenced the game and that’s all you ask for.

“I keep speaking about contribution.

"I explained to Pelly my reasons why before the game and the professional that he is, he understood it and was ready when I asked him to come on the pitch.

“Obviously we’ve played a lot of football as well. He’s a big boy Pelly, and it takes him a little bit longer to recover.

“But I thought Andrew Shinnie who came in was very, very good on the day.”

Shinnie himself is enjoying working with the new Luton chief who is in his first job as a manager, having been assistant to Roberto Martinez and Darren Moore during his career.

He now wants to help the former Belgium and Everton number two register a first win of his tenure, adding: “It’s been really good, I’m really impressed.

“We’ve just carried on from where we left off, as he plays a similar way.

“He has a great knowledge of the game and a great understanding of the opponent coming up, ways to try and break through them, break them down, their weaknesses.

“It’s a lot of detail, similar to the other manager, so it’s been really good and you just want to get the win for the manager as well, because I think we all deserve it the way we’ve played.

“You don’t get anything easy in this league, so we’re going to have to work for it.”