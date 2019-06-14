Shinnie wants Luton to take their momentum into the Championship

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie is confident his side can hit the ground running in the Championship next season.

The Hatters go into the campaign on the back of successive promotions, meaning they have won 52 games out of their last 92 league encounters, losing just 14.

Although Town will be playing up another level, Shinnie said: “Momentum’s a massive thing and we had it coming out of the league into this league (League One).

“Although the start was a bit difficult, we were playing well and once we got on a run, it was hard for people to stop us, especially the way we play as everyone knows their roles, the team is quite settled and next year it’s going to have to be the same.

“It will be difficult, there’s some big clubs in that league, but what have got to lose?

“We were in League Two last season, we’ve come up, we’ve won League One, we didn’t even win League Two, we’ve come straight up and won League One.

“There’s some massive clubs, Sunderland, Barnsley Portsmouth and Charlton, and we’ve come out on top of the pile, so let’s have next season.”

Whilst remaining confident, Shinnie, who has played in the second tier of English football for Birmingham, does appreciate the extra quality that Town are going to face.

He added: “We’re going to have a new manager who will have new ideas, but we can achieve what we want, if we work hard.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a big step up, it’s a bigger step up going from League One into the Championship, than going into League One from League Two.

“There’s some great players in that league, some massive budgets, massive wages, but we’ve got a great bunch of boys here, a great way of working.

“Not a lot of teams, even probably in the Championship have this sort of structure, we have our club, the way we train and work and recruit players.

“So I’m sure we’ll be ready first day of the season next year, but it will be a big step up.”