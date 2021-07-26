Shot-stopper Harry Isted signs new deal at Luton Town

Goalkeeper Harry Isted

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal, having played a part in the Hatters' pre-season matches against Hitchin Town, Rochdale and Bedford Town.

He was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.

Isted has been at Luton since joining from Stoke City in the summer of 2017, but has only played twice for the first team, with both of those matches in the EFL Trophy.

He has enjoyed a couple of loan spells at non-League Wealdstone and Oxford City, and is looking forward to battling with James Shea and Simon Sluga for a first team place.

"This will be my fifth year here, so Luton is obviously a club that I hold close to my heart," said Isted.

"I really enjoy being here, it’s like my second family, and I always wanted to stay.

"There’s been a little bit of uncertainty, but the offer was always there and since the first day of pre-season I came back knowing that I’m here for another year, and now it’s official I’m delighted."

Although keen to make his mark at Luton, Isted accepts that he could be asked to go out on loan again, and he says he would be willing to do that.

"I’m 24 now, and I’m at the stage of my career where I need game time to show people what I can do," said teh Chichester-born keeper.

"Whether that’s here or on loan with another club, we'll see what progresses, but I’m ready to play and I’m looking forward to the challenge."

Manager Nathan Jones is pleased to see Isted stay on board.

"Harry has chosen to come back and we’re delighted with that because he likes it here," he said.

"We left it open for him but he wants to still be here, still be around.

"There will come a time where he will have to go out and carve his career but that might not be yet.

"To be fair to him, if something came up that he couldn’t turn down then he would have had the option of going there or coming back to us.