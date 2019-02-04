Shrews name steward as man of the match after his kind gesture to disabled Luton fan

Shrewsbury Town have named steward Loviu Ngozulu as their man of the match after his efforts to help a disabled Luton fan during the Hatters' 3-0 win on Saturday gained national recognition on social media.

Ngozulu was pictured helping wheelchair bound Town supporter George Barnard on to his feet every time Luton scored to help join in with the celebrations.

His actions were posted on Twitter by @wearelutontown with the response overwhelming and the Shrews official website naming him as their star man on the day.

A statement on their Twitter page said: "The votes are in! We think everyone at Shrewsbury and @LutonTown will agree with us that the award should go to Loviu Ngozulu!

"Amazing job, you should be very proud for going above and beyond what was expected of you."

Shrewsbury Town’s safety officer Lawrence Ellerby also praised the way Ngozulu helped George to celebrate, saying: "I was pleased to see the feedback across different social media platforms for Loviu’s actions which he has been rightly congratulated on, from not only Luton Town and Shrewsbury Town supporters, but from across the football community in general.

“I have also personally received numerous positive comments about Loviu and the stewarding operation in general from Luton Town supporters.

“As a club we do get positive feedback on our stewarding regularly, but when someone goes that little bit further as Loviu did on Saturday it is only right he should be recognised and congratulated for his actions.”

Meanwhile, Town interim boss Mick Harford tweeted: "Our sincere thanks from all the players staff and board at LTFC goes out to the steward at the Shrewsbury v Luton Town on Saturday,who helped George join in the goal celebrations. Touch of class."