Sickness forced Hatters goalscorer Cornick off at Forest

Luton boss Graeme Jones has confirmed that attacker Harry Cornick was forced off with sickness during yesterday's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The striker, who had bagged his seventh goal of the season during the first half to put Town in front, went down moments after the interval.

He clearly couldn't continue, making his way to the dug-out, with George Moncur on his place.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "He was ill, he was sick at half time.

"You don’t really want to lose Harry Cornick in any game, but certainly at an away fixture where the opposition are pressing for a winner and you can play on the counter.

"Harry had been really, really good to that point, we asked him to go and give it a go for five minutes, he did and he wasn’t right.

"These are the things you can’t control, but I was pleased with his performance while he was on the pitch."