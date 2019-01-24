Signing a striker remains a 'priority' for Luton

Signing a striker in the final week of the transfer window remains a ‘priority’ for Hatters interim boss Mick Harford.

The Hatters have been after a forward to bolster their ranks which have been shorn of Danny Hylton, due to a four game ban, and Harry Cornick, who picked up an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

That search intensified when Elliot Lee missed the 4-0 win over Peterborough with a tight hamstring last weekend, as Harford said: “That’s a priority, we had Elliot out and Harry Cornick’s been out, that’s been our priority, trying to find a striker.

“We haven’t had any success at the moment, we’ve come close, but Danny will be back in a couple of games and Elliot is more or less there, so we are on the lookout as we always are.

“We’re always on the lookout for good players to try and improve the squad and as a club we’ve got to be doing that.”

The deadline is next Thursday, and when asked on the chances of bring in further additions to midfielders George Thorne and George Moncur, or losing any members of the squad, Harford added: “As you can imagine, the phone never stops ringing,.

"Mine, Gary’s (Sweet, chief executive), everyone else’s about players coming in, going out, so we are busy like every other club will be.

“We are looking to strengthen, 100 per cent, for the run-in at the end of the season, we don’t want to leave ourselves short in terms of players.

“There might be something happening, but football changes every day, it changes every hour.

“You might pick up an injury, a suspension or someone might be fit who you thought wasn’t going to be fit.

“Things change on a daily way, but we’re prepared for what’s ahead of us and we’ll be looking to bring some players in.”