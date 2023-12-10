Silva and Grealish on target as second half fightback sees Luton defeated by Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two quickfire second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish dashed Luton's hopes of recording one of the most famous wins in their history, as title-chasers Manchester City bounced back to defeat the Hatters 2-1 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Town dared to dream with 45 minutes completed, doggedly keeping the Premier League champions at bay, and going on to stun Pep Guardiola's visitors by taking the lead through Elijah Adebayo's towering header on the stroke of half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, City proved just too good after the break, as their quality eventually shone through, Silva whipping an effort into the bottom corner to draw the visitors level on 62 minutes and then Grealish taking advantage of some poor defending to win it shortly afterwards.

Elijah Adebayo heads Luton in front against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

The hosts made three changes for the clash, skipper Tom Lockyer having recovered from his back injury to start, with Marvelous Nakamba also fit enough to be included, Ryan Giles beginning a first top flight match since the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

City looked good, really good in the opening stages, Phil Foden eased through on the left, his fierce drive parried by Thomas Kaminski, Bernardo Silva thankfully scuffing the rebound wide.

Having had barely any possession in the opening stages, Luton then did start to get a foothold in proceedings, stubbornly keeping their opponents at arm's length, Adebayo ensuring the visiting back-line were honest, as they began to get to grips with the challenge ahead of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town were going to need Kaminski in order to take something from the game, and the Belgian ensured it was goalless on 18 minutes, flipping away Rodri's shot from just outside the box, City effortlessly re-finding their groove.

He did even better on 26 minutes, Foden creating a slither of space and hammering low, as the keeper stuck out a strong left hand to repel his shot, the ball thankfully bouncing up into his gloves as City's attackers converged on him.

The visitors kept prodding, Grealish threading a clever pass through to Julian Alvarez, the World Cup winner flicking off target, as Kaminski was out bravely to gather at the feet of the increasingly influential Foden.

Having cheered a rash clearance for a throw with real gusto, Luton's fans could then enjoy a shot on target with 33 minutes gone, Andros Townsend's swerving effort straight at Ederson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton were doing their all to stay in the contest, Lockyer blocking from Grealish and then Mateo Kovacic hopefully over the top, Kyle Walker showing the first signs of frustration creeping in by thrashing an ambitious attempt into the stands.

Having weathered the pressure, Town then went up the other end to land a huge blow with a wonderful goal on the stroke of half time, Ross Barkley doing brilliantly to roll away from two and finally shrug off Rodri's attentions.

He found Doughty who fed Townsend, the winger’s wonderful cross begging to be headed in, Adebayo doing just that, rising superbly at the back post to put his header out of Ederson's reach into the net, Kenilworth Road exploding in a cacophony of noise.

Undeterred though, City carried on with their dominance of possession and territory in the second period, but Luton stuck to their task well, Kaminski and the bar keeping out Rodri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nakamba saw a yellow card which rules him out of the Bournemouth trip next weekend, before City were level when Rodri burst into the box, running into Lockyer, the ball breaking to Silva who gave Kaminski no chance.

In the flash of an eye, the champions were ahead too, with a poor goal from Luton's point of view, Amari'i Bell's giving the ball away to Foden, the hosts appealing in vain for handball, with Alvarez's cross missed badly by Teden Mengi, Grealish arriving to tuck home.

Barkley almost drew Luton level, spinning away from Foden and ghosting past another before firing inches wide with Ederson at full stretch. Luton boss Rob Edwards brought on Carlton Morris and Albert Sambi Lokonga for the final 20 minutes although Alvarez tried to put the result beyond doubt, arrowing inches over from distance.

Six minutes of stoppage time were added, but this time there was to be no repeat of Tuesday night's late, late goal, as despite Kaminski going up for a corner, the Hatters suffered a third successive defeat, although once again could leave with their heads held high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty, Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer (C Jordan Clark 90), Amari'i Bell, Ryan Giles (Tahith Chong 83), Marvelous Nakamba (Albert Sambi Lokonga, 71), Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend (Carlton Morris 71), Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Johnson, Luke Berry.

City: Ederson, Kyle Walker (C), Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic (Matheus Nunes 83), Jack Grealish, Rodri, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol (John Stones 69), Phil Foden (Manuel Akanji 90).

Subs not used: Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

Booked: Nama 58, Rodri 73, Doughty 77.