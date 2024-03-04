Singh Gill the first British South Asian to referee in the Premier League when he takes Luton's trip to Palace
Luton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will make history with referee Sunny Singh Gill becoming the first British South Asian to officiate a top flight fixture
The 39-year-old is the seventh referee outside of PGMOL's (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) Select Group to take charge of a Premier League match this season, following Sam Allison, Sam Barrott, Bobby Madley, Josh Smith, Rebecca Welch and Lewis Smith. Singh Gill has had 36 games so far this term, ranging from Championship to League Two, showing 133 yellow cards and six reds, two of those coming when MK Dons beat AFC Wimbledon back in January.
He refereed his first professional game in October 2020, a National League contest between Sutton United and Maidenhead, spending two seasons at that level, before being fast-tracked into the Football League. Singh Gill’s assistants on the day are Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh, with the fourth official Tim Robinson. In charge of VAR is Peter Bankes, his assistant Mat Wilkes.