Singh Gill the first British South Asian to referee in the Premier League when he takes Luton's trip to Palace

​Luton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will make history with referee Sunny Singh Gill becoming the first British South Asian to officiate a top flight fixture

The 39-year-old is the seventh referee outside of PGMOL's (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) Select Group to take charge of a Premier League match this season, following Sam Allison, Sam Barrott, Bobby Madley, Josh Smith, Rebecca Welch and Lewis Smith. Singh Gill has had 36 games so far this term, ranging from Championship to League Two, showing 133 yellow cards and six reds, two of those coming when MK Dons beat AFC Wimbledon back in January.

