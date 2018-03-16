Skipper Cuthbert keen to lend a helping hand during time out

Club captain Scott Cuthbert tried his best to play a full part behind the scenes during his lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old missed the last three months after a serious groin injury against Cambridge on November 18, but although Alan Sheehan took the on-field armband, Cuthbert still helped out where possible.

I tried my best to come and support the lads and just be about the changing room, at least that way I’m not involved in the playing side. Scott Cuthbert

He said: “I’d try to do it if I wasn’t captain as well if I’m honest.

“It’s one thing I know when you’re injured, you miss that massively, just the day to day part of being a footballer and that Saturday feeling.

“You wake up when you’ve got a match and the preparation for it.

“If you can try and be involved in any way you can be, I try my best to do that.

“I’ve been fortunate that the manager’s been great with me, he’s let me come to all the games when I can and be involved and be around the lads, so it’s been great.”

During his time out, Cuthbert gained a newfound appreciation for the club’s supporters who travel the length and breadth of the country.

He continued: “I travelled up to Crewe, sat in the hailstones for 60 minutes, I don’t know how the fans do it for some of the away trips.

“But I tried my best to come and support the lads and just be about the changing room, at least that way I’m not involved in the playing side, but I can be involved in some way.”

Although it can be a lonely place trying to recuperate as a footballer, Cuthbert was aided by midfielder Alan McCormack, himself out of action since September.

The pair have been labelled the Mitchell brothers after EastEnders characters Grant and Phil, as the skipper added: “Me and Macca are roomies as well, so the Mitchell shout came early on in Slovenia when we were sharing a room together.

“It just so happens he’s been injured, I’ve been injured and it’s always nice when you’ve got someone else that’s injured.

“Although it’s not nice being injured at the time, it’s good to have someone in there, as you’re in the gym every day, it can be a little bit repetitive, just lifting heavy weights and on that Watt bike day in, day out.

“So it was nice to have someone else with me there and that kind of gets you through it. Just as it’s worked out, we’ve been basically back on the grass together as well, integrated into training at fairly similar stages as well which has helped.”

Since Cuthbert has been out, he has seen boss Nathan Jones strengthen the squad’s defensive options, bringing in centre half Lloyd Jones from Liverpool on deadline day.

Town also added striker Jake Jervis too, as he added: “I’ve trained with him (Jones) over the last couple of weeks, he’s a big, strong boy and looks good.

“Obviously, I’ve not had a chance to really play too much, but again, that just adds competition to everywhere.

“I’ve played against Jake a couple of times, he’s another one that’s got a promotion, done well at Plymouth, so he’s added to what already is a strong forward line that we’ve got.

“One of our main strengths as a club is the strength in depth that we’ve got when one player’s missing.

“We missed Hylts (Danny Hylton) for seven games, but people stepped in and done well. That’s a testament to our squad and how strong it is.”