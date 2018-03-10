Skipper knows points on the board is vital for run-in

Having the points on the board is always the best way to be when going into the home straight of a promotion race, according to Luton skipper Scott Cuthbert.

Luton saw their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point by closest rivals Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, but they are still seven points clear of fourth placed Wycombe Wanderers with just 11 games to go.

It’s easier said than done, especially in this league when everyone can beat everyone and surprises are thrown up every weekend. Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert said: “You look at the table and you always think ‘what if this team wins their two games in hand?’

“We’re in a strong position and we’ve just got to look after ourselves. We’re going into the games looking to win games, looking to play the way we play, score goals, keep clean sheets and we’ll be okay.”

Although Cuthbert himself is yet to enjoy that feeling of promotion in his career, the defender knows there is enough experience in the squad of those that have to help Town through the run-in.

He said: “I think the manager made sure he got those kinds of people in.

“People like Macca (Alan McCormack), Collo (James Collins), Mully (Johnny Mullins), Hylts (Danny Hylton), who have experienced promotions, so it’s always nice to have that in your squad.

“We’ve got a lot more senior lads than we did last year and when you’re in that position, you just need as much experience as you can about the place to get you over the line.”

Meanwhile the defender also insists Town’s squad strength should be a decisive factor in the push to finish above the dotted line, adding: “Competition is so strong and the quality of the squad is so strong, I’ve said it before, it brings the best out in people.

“You know that you’ve got two very good players in front of you and you’ve got to try extra hard to get in that team.”

“Once you get in that team, you know if you have a bad day, you can be easily replaced, it keeps everyone on their toes and that’s the way it should be.