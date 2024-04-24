Skipper Morris finds Luton's lack of desire in crucial relegation contest tough to accept

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters striker Carlton Morris couldn’t put his finger on why there was such an apparent lack of desire from the Hatters during Saturday’s embarrassing 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Brentford.

With Luton going into the contest knowing victory would take them outside of the relegation zone, the Town fans in attendance had been expecting to witness another battling display which had seen their side beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 during the last top flight clash on home soil, also pushing Arsenal and Spurs close when on the road earlier this month too.

However, those hopes were quickly dashed when it became clear the Bees were by far the better side as they threatened Thomas Kaminski’s goal from the word go. Thomas Frank’s visitors clinically made the most of their superiority, leading 2-0 at the interval and then scoring three more in the second period to make the most of a woeful performance from the Hatters, who looked a shadow of the team that impressed when drawing 1-1 with Liverpool and beating Brighton on home soil, managing an injury time goal of their own through Luke Berry.

Carlton Morris looks to control the ball against Brentford on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

With so much at stake ahead of kick-off, Morris was at a loss to explain the lack of intensity from his side, saying: “Honestly, I couldn’t tell you, it’s just like in life, these things happen sometimes. I’m extremely disappointed, the lads are as well, no-one means to come out without that sort of desire but I think we were lacking that at times.

“That’s something we’ve got to face, we’ve got to get to the bottom of, because at this stage of the season, it’s tough to accept if I’m being honest, so we’ll speak about it. We’ll learn from this, like we have learned from every game, we’ll evolve and take it into our next game.”

Luton have a chance to right those wrongs when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the Molineux club currently having their own battles with injuries and without a victory in five matches. Morris promised that whatever happens, Town’s players will give a far better account of themselves in the Midlands, adding: “It hasn’t happened in that fashion this season at all and I know what those lads are about.

