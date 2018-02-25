Skipper reveals thinking behind late corner switch

Hatters saviour Alan Sheehan revealed it was a spur of the moment decision to let Luke Gambin take the corner which led to his stoppage time equaliser against Cheltenham yesterday.

Luton had been trailing 2-1 in the second minute of time added on, before winning the set-piece in front of the Kenny End.

Sheehan's trusty left foot had been responsible for all of Town’s dead-ball situations during the game, but replacement Gambin placed the ball and his delivery was headed home by the captain at the back post.

Afterwards, Sheehan said: “It was a split second thing really. I just said ‘you go out and get it,’ as we weren’t getting many first contacts in there, so it just went in and I ended up getting on the end of it.

“I hit them usually, but we were missing a few players, so a small bit of height and I just felt last minute, might as well go up and try and do it.

“He puts in a great ball, I’m thinking 'I’ve got to hit the target' and thankfully I got on the end of it.

“It gets us a point and that’s the way it is. It doesn’t really matter who scores, we’ve got so many goalscorers throughout the season, that’s the way it is. I’m happy enough to do my part.”

Boss Nathan Jones was relieved to see his side follow in the footsteps of their other promotion rivals this season and find the net so late on for once.

He added: “Other teams in and around us have scored 95th minute winners and scored two in the 90th minute and so on, so I’ll take that.

"We don’t often do that, we haven’t won a game or clawed a game back in injury time, apart from Wycombe away, so I’ll take that.

"It’s turned out to be a good point, but we could make life so much easier for ourselves."

The fact that Town were 2-0 behind at one stage was mainly due to a controversial decision before the Robins’ second goal when referee Mark Heywood disallowed Olly Lee’s equaliser to award Luton a penalty for a foul on James Collins.

Sheehan was seen deep in discussion with the official after Mohammed Eisa doubled the visitors advantage, as on what he said, the Irishman added: “I don’t know the rules in that aspect.

"Can he call it back? Is it a goalscoring opportunity? Has he stopped the guy? Is it a red card?

“I don’t know, you’re asking the wrong person, we can only do what we can do and that’s the way it is.

“He just said it was a split second thing, I’m not going to get into that and get into trouble, but it’s just the way it is, these referees have to make decisions.

“He (Collins) has the cahoonas to step up and take it again, pressure game, pressure time of the season.

“Unfortunately he didn’t score, but that’s life, you win some and you lose some.”