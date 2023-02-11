Luton Town ‘deserve’ the success they have had over the past two seasons, according to Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

The two sides meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon, with the Hatters looking to extend their unbeaten run at the venue to five matches.

Rob Edwards’ side are well placed to replicate their play-off challenge from last season, as a win could take them up to third in the table.

Robins, the longest serving manager in the division, whose Sky Blues sit in 15th, but only six points away from the top six, told the City official website yesterday: “We spoke about West Brom after the game, we were playing against a top team, and we will tomorrow too against a side that have some really good players and they know what they're doing."

"These teams are well coached and they put you under pressure.

"Luton have had some really good success in the time that I have been at this football club.

"They have come on a journey that is similar to ours and they have had some decent sales that have allowed them to invest well.

"They've done a really good job and Luton deserve the success they're having.

"It's always a tough game against Luton and we have an idea about how we want to perform, and they will too.

"Nathan (Jones) has left and Rob has come in but there are constants there like Mick Harford.

"They've been instrumental in their rise and they're brilliant people.

"Luton have done it in a way that is right for them.

"We have done a similar thing, in terms of selling players to reinvest in others that can take us to the next level.

"We have to get to a stage where we can get a little bit of consistency.

"It's another game we can look forward to, one of two home games in a row."

The Sky Blues could have some options available to them, with Kyle McFadzean closer to returning, but Michael Rose and Fankaty Dabo remain doubtful, as Robins added: “We're looking forward to a really good game against a side who are challenging.