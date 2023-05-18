Sky Blues chief insists Luton's play-off final against Coventry is 'one for the romantics'

Luton’s Championship play-off final against Coventry City is ‘one for the romantics’ according to Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

After the Hatters booked their place at Wembley with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night, Robins saw his team do the same thing when defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside on Wednesday evening.

Town have never been in the Premier League during their history, as the last time they were in the top flight was back in 1992 when it was known as the old Division One.

Coventry City Mark Robins celebrates beating Middlesbrough

City have been in the promised land more recently, but not since 2001 when they saw their 34-year stint at the top table ended by relegation.

The pair have dropped down the footballing echelon in recent seasons, coming up against each at both League Two and League One level, and speaking to BBC CWR after knocking out Michael Carrick’s Boro side, Robins said: “It's one for the romantics.

"Luton have come from the National League, I remember it well.

"Mick Harford in charge, 30-point deductions, it's been a tough road for them but it's been a tough road for us and we've got our own tales of woe from over a number of years.

"Hopefully we can build into a game and have a really good go at getting back into the Premier League.

"We're one game away, they're one game away. To be part of that game is fantastic.

"We're playing Luton who have been through a fair amount themselves, but this is a special club with special fans and the fact they've got behind us so much is testament to everything we do.