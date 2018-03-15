Sky Blues fan Collins thrilled to net Town's leveller

Striker James Collins had no issues in getting one over on the club he supported as a boy when netting a late equaliser against Coventry City on Tuesday night.

With time running out, Collins powered a thumping header beyond Sky Blues keeper Lee Burge from Luke Gambin's excellent left wing cross to make it 2-2 before celebrating vociferously with the 2,000 travelling fans who made made the trip.

James Collins celebrates his equaliser

When asked about netting against his boyhood team, Collins said: “I was a massive Coventry fan, I was a season ticket holder with my dad when I was a boy, but then stopped when I was 10 or 11 because I started playing on Saturdays.

“But I still always look out for them, I went to the JPT final last year to watch them, it’s where I’m from and it's my club.

“I’ve scored against them before, but I’ve never scored at the Ricoh and it was a nice feeling.

“I’m a Luton Town player and I would imagine if there was a Luton Town fan playing for Cov and he scored, I’m sure he would celebrate that.

“But I’m a Luton player and the passion of the game, I want to score goals for Luton.

“I’ve managed to score a goal and whether it's against Coventry or anyone, I think you’ve got to celebrate a goal as you never know when the next one will come.”

Collins’ goal, his 18th of the season, was the fourth successive away game he’s scored in after netting against Cambridge, Stevenage and Grimsby and he felt it was an important result for the Hatters in the question for promotion this term.

He continued: “Whether it’s at home or away I’m just happy score goals and just happy that it’s going my way at the minute.

“Not many people get a point here, not many people score goals here.

“We’ve scored two and come back from behind, these are a good side too. I firmly believe these will be in the play-offs, if not pushing for automatic, so I think it’s a great point.”

The strike also put Collins ahead of Danny Hylton as Town’s leading marksman this season, although he readily admitted it wasn’t something that was bothering either of them, adding: “No, we have a laugh about it me and Hylts, but we drive each other on as do the other strikers.

“I’m sure he’ll get many more in the run-in as will hopefully I as well.”