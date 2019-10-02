Sky cameras will have no effect on Luton midfielder

Being in front of the Sky TV cameras won’t have any effect on Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe when he steps out on to the Kenilworth Road playing surface to face former side Millwall this evening.

The 26-year-old was part of the Lions’ FA Cup run to the quarter-finals last season, and has played in numerous big games during his career to date, so knows full well what it’s like to be under the spotlight.

He said: “Personally, for me it’s just another game.

"With the cameras though, people in the squad might use that as motivation, they might want to try and put on a show, so it can only be good for us.”

Manager Graeme Jones is hoping his side can go out and enjoy the added media interest surrounding the game, as they did when earning a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough on the opening night.

He said: “It seems like the blink of an eye and we were preparing for Middlesbrough, that was the second of August and now it’s the second of October, we’re going to play Millwall.

“It’s flown by the time and that’s this league, keeping busy and responding and trying to enjoy it. That’s the Championship.”

Tonight's game will be Luton’s second out of three in a week as they head to Derby County this weekend.

However, Tunnicliffe wasn’t too worried about any over-exertions amongst the squad, saying: "Physically it’s tough, but I don’t agree with people being tired.

"I think the club has worked so hard last year to get into this position to play the likes of Millwall at home and Derby away, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

"It’s a massive ask for everyone, but that’s what you work hard for in football to get these types of occasions.

"We’ll be raring to go, we’ll do things professionally after the game on Wednesday, as we have done on Saturday, we’ll be 100 per cent ready."

On the hectic schedule, Jones added: "With the Championship you get to play on a quick turnaround and can rebound quickly or there’s another game in your face.

"I just think it’s a bit more of a condensed period than the Premier League.

“Game by game, the players just need to think about Wednesday and we need to max out on Wednesday and then we’ll assess where we are on Thursday morning.

"It’s a massive week, that’s the Championship, these are huge games and we’re live on the TV on Wednesday night, then we’re going to Derby County.

"That’s a huge game in its own merits but you have to look forward to it, you have to embrace it and I said at the beginning it’s a wonderful challenge.

"We’ve got ten points so we’re doing okay, but I won’t rest until I max out with the group."

"