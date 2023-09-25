Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the promoted trio of Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are finding out the hard way that they can't simply mess around the ‘good looking’ and ‘beautiful’ haired Premier League stars.

Saturday’s round of results saw Town pick up a first top flight point of the campaign when drawing 1-1 against Wolves at Kenilworth Road, as despite getting up and running, they were sitting bottom of the table at 5pm.

That was improved to second bottom when the Clarets lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United in the evening kick-off, while 24 hours later, Rob Edwards’ team had climbed a place higher after the Blades were hammered 8-0 on home soil by a rampant Newcastle United.

With all three sides now sitting below the dotted line on one point each, having taken just three from a possible 48 on offer, Neville didn’t go as far to label them all relegation certainties, but knows they will find those consistently plying their trade in the highest tier of English football far different to what they had expected when coming up.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, the ex-England international said: “There’s no doubt that they’re going to have to make some changes these clubs.

"You look at Burnley, it’s obvious they need more physicality, more strength.

"They're trying to play beautiful football which is great, we’ve seen teams do that when they’ve come up, but I have to say they look like they’re in a phase whereby their football’s good, their patterns are good, but they’re getting beat up in both boxes.

"The Premier League does that to you, because of the quality in both boxes and that’s the big difference between the Championship and the Premier League.

"They (three promoted teams) are going to have to learn quickly.

"They’re not going to lose faith in what they’re doing, but they might have to adapt slightly to the conditions they find themselves in in the Premier League and understand that teams in the past have had to adapt to get results and win points, as once you’re on the downward trajectory and you lose games, you wonder where your next win is going to come from.

"I also think in the Premier League for a promoted team, it’s like an event to win a football match, it’s like a massive moment.

"That’s what the teams that came up from last season are finding, it’s a brutal, clinical, hard league.

“I always think there are these impressions that probably lower league players have of Premier League players, we’re fitter, we’re tougher, we work harder, we’re stronger.

"But the reality is they find out that these good looking, beautiful hair, great boots, got the nice car, they’re also working hard and they’re also quite strong and they also don’t get messed around.