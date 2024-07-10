Sky Sports claim Luton are looking to sign Sturm Graz full back during transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish youth international rumoured to be interesting Luton

Sky Sports have reported that the Hatters are showing an interest in bringing full back Max Johnston to the club on a loan deal from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz.

The 20-year-old joined Scottish Premier League team Motherwell when aged just 12, coming through the ranks at Fir Park to make his first team debut when still only 17 in February 2021. He then headed to Championship outfit Queen of the South on a season-long loan in September 2021, playing 31 times in all competitions and scoring twice, before being sent to fellow second tier side Cove Rangers the following year.

Having made 11 appearances, Johnston was then recalled by the Steelmen and became a regular for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, playing 19 matches and scoring three goals, winning the SFWA Young Player of the Year award. His form alerted Sturm Graz who signed him in July 2023, paying a compensation fee of around £300,000, as the youngster penned a four year deal,

pic: Liam Smith

Graz managing director Andreas Schicker said at the time: "With his expansive style of play, he gives us another component in the full-back position and will thus positively fuel competition. Max will have the time to internalise our game principles - we are convinced that he will bring a lot of joy to the fans in Graz.”

Last season, Johnston made 27 appearances for the Merkur-Arena club in competitions, as his side won both the league and Austrian Cup in a hugely successful year for Christian Ilzer’s side. He has also won international recognition for his country, making his Scotland U16s debut against Australia in 2019, with two run-outs for the U19s and one for the U21s, earning a call-up to full Scotland squad in October 2023, although is yet to feature for the senior team.