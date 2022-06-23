Sky Sports pundit doesn't expect Luton to finish in the top six declaring Town 'had their chance' last term

Hatters reached the Championship play-offs last season

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie doesn’t expect Luton to be competing for a top six place in the Championship this season, with the former Aston Villa midfielder stating Town ‘had their chance’ last term.

Hatters finished the 2021-22 campaign in sixth spot, as they took on Huddersfield Town in the play-offs, edged out 2-1 on aggregate

So far this summer, Jones has added three new players to his squad in an attempt top challenge again, with Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow joining, along with Stoke midfielder Alfie Doughty and Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Luton have lost Players’ Player and Player of the Season Kal Naismith to Bristol City though, a team Hendrie tipped to struggle, but when asked if both Luton and the Terriers could repeat their successes, the ex-Sheffield United and Derby player said: “I think it’s going to be tough, to reoccur and reproduce, as what those two sides did last season was brilliant.

“Huddersfield the season before that were absolutely terrible, conceding goals left right and centre, Carlos Corberan got a defensive structure right there, they were very consistent.

"I think it’s all about keeping key players for Huddersfield if they are to maintain being in a play-off position.

"Luton, I do feel it’s a football club that had their chance.

"I think he (Jones) had some fantastic players there, again it’s all about recruitment.