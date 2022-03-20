Sky sports pundit Kris Boyd labels Luton defender Bree's stunning free-kick at Hull as 'one of the best I've ever seen in my life'

Town defender James Bree

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd described James Bree's outstanding free kick during yesterday's 3-1 win at Hull City as 'one of the best I've ever seen in my life.'

The former Scottish international, who scored over 250 career goals himself for the likes of Rangers, Kilmarnock and Middlesbrough, was covering the match at the MKM Stadium in the studio for Soccer Saturday.

With the Hatters 2-0 up, Bree stepped up some 22 yards out and curled an absolutely delicious effort over the wall, the ball hitting the underside of the bar and then bouncing over the line before hitting the roof of the net, a quite breathtaking effort.

Describing the goal, Boyd said: "If it doesn't take a little nick then it's one of the best free kicks I've seen in my life!

"Wait until you see this, seriously, wait until you see this.

"It hits the underside of the bar, and comes back up and hits the roof of the net from about 25 yards.