Sky Sports select Luton's home clash with Bournemouth for live coverage
Town in front of the cameras once more
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:30 am
Luton' s Championship clash against promotion favourites Bournemouth in January has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.
The game at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, January 15, 2022, had been scheduled to start at 3pm, but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.
Town drew 0-0 against the Cherries on home soil last season, while this term, they were narrowly defeated 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.