Sluga makes Croatia's final squad for Euro 2020

Simon Sluga and Tom Lockyer will be looking to feature at Euro 2020 this month

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been selected as part of Croatia’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old received confirmation that he would take part in the competition which starts on Friday, June 11 after being an unused substitute in the warm-up match against Armenia last night, the game finishing 1-1.

Sluga, who won the Luton Town Supporters' Trust Player of the Season and Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season, will hope to be involved in the group stage matches versus England, Scotland and Czech Republic.

Ahead of the call-up Sluga admitted he would be elated to represent his country at the tournament, saying: "Just to have the opportunity to be there, for me, it's one of the dreams when I was a child or when I was watching all the games on TV, the national team.

"It gives you different feeling, a proud feeling in your mind and your body, you weren't aware of that feeling before, because I don't know which situation can give you this feeling.

"So I'm really, really happy and really, really proud and it's something massive for me, to be in the official squad I will be the happiest person ever on earth.

"We will see what is going to happen, we have a tough group, the opening game is against England, it's going to be a massive game, anything can happen and we will see."