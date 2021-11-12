Sluga on the bench as Croatia put seven past Malta to ensure 2022 World Cup play-off place

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Town keeper Simon Sluga was left on the bench as Croatia thrashed Malta 7-1 in their 2022 World Cup qualifier last night.

Ivan Perisic fired Croatia into a sixth-minute lead in Ta' Qali, while Duje Caleta-Car doubled their advantage when he headed home Luka Modric's free-kick.

Marcelo Brozovic's own goal saw Malta pull one back, as Mario Pasalic and Modric made it 4-1 by the break.