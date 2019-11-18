Sluga on the bench as Croatia qualify for Euro 2020 Finals

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute as Croatia qualified for the Euro 2020 Championships by beating Slovakia 3-1 in Rijeka on Saturday.

Robert Bozenik had opened the scoring for the visitors before Nikola Vlasic struck back in the second half.

Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic then netted to secure the hosts' victory and a place at next year's finals as Slovakia had Robert Mak sent off midway through the second period.

Croatia now can't be caught at the top of Group E, with Sluga hoping to win a second cap during the international friendly against Georgia on Tuesday evening.