Sluga starts as Hatters include a trialist against C.S. Maritimo

Record signing Simon Sluga makes his first appearance for the Hatters this morning in their pre-season friendly against C.S Maritimo out in Portugal.

Luton boss Graeme Jones has also named a trialist in his line-up for the match against the Primeira League opponents, with the un-named player appearing to be in the defensive midfield role.

James Collins leads the line, while Dan Potts is fit enough to play at left back, with two more summer additions, Martin Cranie and Callum McManaman both involved too.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonn Bradley, Dan Potts, Trialist, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, Callum McManaman, James Collins.

Maritimo: Charles, Nanu, Zainadine, Kerkez, Rúben Ferreira, Fabrício, Vukovic, Edgar Costa, Correa, Erivaldo, Getterson.