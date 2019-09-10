Sluga stays on the bench as Croatia are surprisingly held by Azerbaijan

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute as Croatia were held to a shock 1-1 draw in Azerbaijan last night.

The World Cup finalists took an 11th-minute lead thanks to a Luka Modric penalty after Anton Krivotsyuk handled the ball.

Home keeper Emil Balayev twice denied Nikola Vlasic and also kept out Ante Rebic in the first half, while Azerbaijan had two goals ruled out for offside.

However, despite having 63 per possession and 21 shots on goal, the visitors were pegged back with 18 minutes to go when substitute Tamkin Khalilzade equalised with a solo effort.

Sluga, who has one cap to his name, will be looking to add to that tally when Croatia play their next two qualifiers in October, at home to Hungary and away to Wales.