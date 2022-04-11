Snodgrass calls on Hatters to remain calm during play-off bid

Town midfielder Robert Snodgrass

Hatters midfielder Robert Snodgrass has called on Town’s squad to remain calm despite the excitement of a push for the Championship play-offs surrounding the club in the final month of the season.

The 34-year-old who joined Luton on a free transfer back in February is vastly experienced with this kind of pressure, having won promotion to the top flight with Hull City back in 2016, plus playing 171 times in the top flight himself and also winning 19 caps for Scotland.

A 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday followed by a 1-1 draw at Peterborough on Tuesday night more than likely ended any realistic hopes of going up automatically, due to second place Bournemouth being eight points clear with a game in hand, although that could be cut to five with a win at fourth placed Huddersfield this evening.

When asked if he still thought promotion was still on, Snodgrass said: “Everybody might be in fear of that word, but it’s something that as time goes by, people are going to ask questions, people are going to ask can we do it?

"I think what the manager (Nathan Jones) is trying to get across, is just be you, because everything you’re doing is great, that’s what I want.

"These are ticking the boxes in terms of working hard for me, creating chances, scoring goals, not conceding many chances.

"You can always stay in the game and that’s what we’re doing, so the more time goes on.

"I’m sure you boys (press) will be saying that promotion is achievable, but we are physically taking it each game as it comes.

"It’s a really calm environment, a great environment.

"We’ve been in every day, because when you’ve done the prep work, when you’ve done everything you possibly can do there isn’t a pressure as you’ve done everything.