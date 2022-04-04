Snodgrass happy to play his part by setting up Luton leveller in Millwall draw

With three minutes to go and Town trailing 2-1, having just fallen behind again to Benik Afobe’s counter-attacking goal, the hosts won a free kick on their right following a needless foul by Scott Malone on Fred Onyedinma, as despite both regular takers James Bree and Kal Naismith still being on the pitch, it was Snodgrass who stood over it.

The ex-Scottish international’s ability from a dead ball situation throughout his career is renowned and it was on display again, as he whipped the ball into the penalty area, with Lions skipper Jake Cooper only able to divert into his own net under pressure from Elijah Adebayo to make it 2-2.

On what he thought when about to step up, Snodgrass said: “Just do what you do, I’ve done it since I was a kid, take set-pieces and try to contribute with assists and goals.

"The most important thing was someone got on the end of it and got the goal, so that’s why I’m here.

"I want to try and get more of that and want to try and help the lads as it’s a great bunch and I want to play my part.”

Boss Nathan Jones, who recently brought the former Hull, Leeds and West Ham midfielder to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer after his departure from West Bromwich Albion in January, said of the game-changer’s impact: “That’s what we brought him here for.

"We brought him here, not because of his youth and exuberance, but for his quality and his class.

Robert Snodgrass stands over his free kick at the weekend

“We have plenty of youth, now, picking the bench, you have to pick teams for different scenarios.

"I thought the ones that went on really did make an impact, Fred did and Cameron (Jerome) did.”

Snodgrass almost had a hand in a late, later winner too as left unmarked at the back post to meet Onyedinma’ cross, when he wasn’t quite able to get his shot off, instead teed up Amari’i Bell for a drive that was deflected wide.

Having played just 30 minutes of first team football since November 6, the midfielder was frustrated he wasn’t able to have an even bigger say on the outcome, as he continued: “I’m probably more disappointed at my timing and not arriving to the one that fell to me.

Tom Lockyer celebrates Luton's late equaliser

"I’ve just managed to get in back in there, but I probably should be trying to get a strike away.

"For me, it’s minute and trying to get some minutes under my belt.

"This team has been exceptional, and I mean team because everybody has been exceptional, from start to finish since I’ve come through the door.

"It’s such a great environment, and you’ve got a pool of lads who all want to do well for each other and it’s great to be part of that.”

Although neither side could fashion a winner in their battle for the play-off places, Snodgrass felt the final scoreline was justified, saying: “I think it’s probably a fair result.

"We showed character to not lose the game which is the most important thing at this stage, especially with the position we’re in.

"It’s vital for us that we don’t lose the game, but to also keep momentum going after the results 4-0 (against Preston) and 3-1 (against Hull) and then to not lose as Millwall are a good side.