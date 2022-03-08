Snodgrass's 'priceless' experience is already having an impact at Kenilworth Road according to Naismith

New Town signing Robert Snodgrass during his debut for the Hatters

Town defender Kal Naismith insists the Hatters players have already benefited from the 'priceless' experience of ex-Scotland international Robert Snodgrass.

The 34-year-old penned a short term deal at Kenilworth Road last month after leaving West Bromwich Albion in January, but has yet to feature in the Championship, playing just 14 minutes of the FA Cup fifth round 3-2 defeat against Chelsea last Wednesday.

However, off the field, the former Aston Villa, West Ham, Hull, Norwich and Leeds midfielder has been a huge help, particularly to the younger members of the squad at Kenilworth Road, as Naismith said of the signing: “It’s huge. To get someone like Snodgrass at the club, he’s done everything there is in the game.

“He’s achieved everything, played in the Premier League for years, top assists in the Premier League, I think only two years he was one of the top assist makers in the Premier League.

“It’s huge to bring him in, it’s given the lads a big boost and off the pitch.

"When you hear about Snods it's that he’s the joker, but I had a two hour conversation with him the other day and I was so impressed with how serious he was and how focused he is on football.

"The first day he was in was the Thursday and he’s pulling in the young lads, getting them in the gym, doing extras, it's unbelievable for the squad to have him here.

"I’m sure he’ll make a massive impact on the pitch and off the pitch as well, so it’s priceless to have him here.”

With 28 caps to his name, plus Championship play-off success with Hull City back in 2016, then it was something of a marquee signing for the Hatters to bring in Snodgrass, as team-mate Gabe Osho felt it showed how serious the Hatters are with their promotion ambitions.

Naismith agreed too, adding: "To get him in, it’s a credit to what everyone is doing at the club, everyone from the manager right through.

"He’s met with the manager and really liked him, he’s brought into the manager, the club, everything.

"He has been a breath of fresh air the days he has been in, trying to help everyone and obviously when Robert Snodgrass speaks, what he’s done in the game, everyone is going to listen and you’re going to take bits from what he has to say.

"Me personally delighted he’s here, all the lads delighted and the fans I’m sure are delighted with the signing.