Solbakken tells Aasgaard to leave Luton if he wants to play for Norway

Midfielder won’t feature for his country while in League One

Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has been told by Norway manager Ståle Solbakken that it will be ‘difficult’ to continue his international career unless he leaves Town following the Hatters’ relegation to League One last weekend.

The 23-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Wigan Athletic during the January transfer window, going on to play 17 times for Luton, scoring two goals, although it wasn’t enough to prevent them dropping into the third tier. Having represented his country extensively at U16, U17 and U20 level prior to his move to Bedfordshire, Aasgaard was then called up to the senior squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Israel in March.

Given his debut, the midfielder went on to notch a first international goal and also gain an assist on his debut in the 5-0 victory over Moldova, as he was heavily praised by Solbakken for his efforts around a squad which also included Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. However, if he wishes to continue featuring in Norway’s bid to reach the World Cup Finals next year, then according to Solbakken, he needs to move to a club in a higher division n order to do so.

Thelo Aasgaard in action for the Hatters last weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to Nettavisen Sport, when asked about Aasgaard’s chances of playing for Norway in the future now that the Hatters find themselves in the third tier of English football, he said: “It was a calculated risk. Luton were in a difficult situation when Thelo changed clubs, but it goes without saying that it is difficult to play for the national team if you play in League One. He knows this.

"There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively. He is one of many players who are in the water crust. He has made his debut, and did well there. He has been on the U-national team for several years, so Thelo is not a player we have only become aware of now.”