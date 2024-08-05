Solihull Moors boss thrilled to bring in young Town defender on a season-long loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pinnington to spend 2024-25 campaign at Damson Park

Luton youngster Jacob Pinnington has agreed to join National League side Solihull Moors on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old full-back has been with Town for the last four years, captaining the U18s to the EFL Youth Alliance South East title and also reaching the FA Youth Cup fifth round, before signing his first professional development contract at Kenilworth Road just over 12 months ago. Pinnington had been involved with Rob Edwards’ first team squad during pre-season, but was also on trial at Damson Park as well, featuring for the Moors in a number of their friendly matches, as he impressed manager Andy Whing, himself a former full back for Coventry City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Oxford United.

Having caught the eye in those fixtures, Pinnington has now been snapped up for the rest of the campaign to join a side who finished fifth in the league last term, making it to the play-off final at Wembley only to lose on penalties to Bromley, also suffering a spotkick defeat in the FA Trophy final as well. Speaking to the Solihull website about his arrival, Pinnington, who spent last season with AFC Sudbury where he helped them avoid relegation from the Southern League Premier Central on the final day, said: “I’m buzzing.

Luton teenager Jacob Pinnington has signed for National League side Solihull Moors - pic: Liam Smith

"I came in last week and played a few games with the lads, the group are class and I just want to play as many games as possible and do my best for the team. Hopefully we can push for promotion and the ambitions that the club are striving towards, I want to do my best in terms of helping the team get there.”

Discussing the arrival of Pinnington, who played the second half of Solihull’s final pre-season friendly goalless draw against League Two Walsall on Saturday and is now looking to feature in the opening day fixture at Fylde this weekend, Whing himself added: “Wardy (Stephen Ward) has a good connection with their assistant manager and manager.

"Pinno came in for a couple of weeks, first and foremost, an absolutely fantastic lad, real, real nice kid, wants to learn, wants to improve, wants to get better and he did really well for us. Big, strong, physical, can get you up the pitch, can play right back, right wingback, an area that we felt we needed. He’s done fantastically well and we’re looking forward to having him on board now for the rest of the season.”