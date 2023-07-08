Spice Girl and Watford fan Geri Halliwell-Horner was 'gutted' by Luton's promotion to the Premier League

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner at the EE BAFTA Film Awards - pic: Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Spice Girl and Watford fan Geri Halliwell-Horner was left ‘gutted’ by the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League last season according to her husband Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team Christian Horner.

The 50-year-old, nicknamed Ginger Spice, is a big Hornets supporters after being born there, although could only watch on as her team languished last term, finishing down in 11th place in the Championship.

They were never in with a shout of going up again, losing meekly 2-0 at Kenilworth Road in the process, while Luton went on to positively thrive, reaching the top flight for the first time in over 30 years.

It was done with ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards at the helm too, as after being harshly sacked by the Vicarage Road club, he moved to Bedfordshire and led Luton to victory in the play-off final.

They did so by beating Coventry City on penalties, which made it an even worse day in the Halliwell-Horner household, with Christian a Sky Blues fan himself.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “They (Coventry) came so close, what a cruel way to go out on a penalty shootout the way they did.

"I thought they played so, so well this last season.

"So hopefully they can go one better and make it through without the stress of the play-offs.

“As a Watford fan, she (Geri) was gutted to see Luton get through.

"I think there is a local rivalry between Watford and Luton.

"Certainly, my step-father was a bit annoyed about it.