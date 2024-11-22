Spirited Edwards is more determined than ever to turn things around at Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boss eager to be a success with the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admits his determination to turn things around at Kenilworth Road is stronger than it has ever been following a near fortnight of speculation about his job after the 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

It had looked to most of those at the Riverside Stadium on the day that Edwards had taken charge of his last game as Luton manager, as after the thumping by Michael Carrick’s side, his farewell to supporters and post match interview made it appear that a parting of ways was very much on the cards, the former Wales international accepting that an eighth defeat out of 15 Championship encounters just hadn’t been good enough this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, over the international break, there was no announcement from the club about any such departure, although the deafening silence that followed left supporters unsure of just what was happening behind the scenes. Ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Hull, it was Edwards who took the pre-match press conference at the Brache, as he has always done during his two years since being appointed, demonstrating clear signs that the fire within to be a success certainly hadn’t been extinguished.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking passionately about his desire to be a success, he said: “There was a lot that went through my mind in the immediate aftermath of the game, a lot. But a short period of time to think, reflect and know that this is a good challenge for me now to go through and every manager really has to go through these sorts of tough times. I’ve had a lot of success in a short space of time, a couple of promotions, an amazing year last year. We’ve got to come through this, got to show the strength, belief, the resilience and I’m determined to do that.

“It won’t be through a lack of trying, it won’t be through a lack of trying and I’m desperate for this club to be successful and do well. I hope that comes across as I’ve not wanted anyone to ever question us or what we do, or anyone’s support behind us. We all want what’s best for this football club, that’s what we all want and I hope that people don’t think that I don’t either. I love this club and there’s been a couple of good weeks after a really tough day, a tough 60 minutes. We’ve got to show some strength to come through it.”

Questioned about his post match interview at Boro in which Edwards appeared to accept that his time might well be up, he added: “I always just try to speak honestly and it was a tough day for us. When people are asking you about your job, there are certain elements that are out of my control of course, but time passes and we’re able to talk about a few things and it settles and we’re able to get a real focus again and get back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The break has been good, but after the game it was a tough day. After the first 30 minutes, the performance wasn’t good enough and then the actual scoreline, the questions that came, I just spoke honestly and with emotion at the time. At that point all I did care about was the football club and supporters and that was it, so a bit of time has passed and I’ve been able to refocus.”