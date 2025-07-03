SPL giants Rangers linked with a move for Luton's in-demand Norway international

Further speculation surrounds the future of January signing Aasgaard

Luton Town midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is continuing to be linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, with Scottish Premier League giants Rangers the latest club who are reportedly showing an interest.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Kenilworth Road from League One Wigan Athletic in January, but with the Hatters unable to stave off relegation despite an impressive start to his life in Bedfordshire, Aasgaard scoring twice in 17 appearances, he will now be back in the third tier once more as Town were relegated when finishing third bottom after a final day 5-3 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Having won his first ever Norway cap back in March when he started 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova, scoring his first goal and also gaining an assist as well, Aasgaard has come under increasing pressure to move away from the club by his international boss Ståle Solbakken, who has repeatedly stated he won’t be selected for next year’s World Cup to be held in America, Mexico and Canada if he remains at Luton.

Thelo Aasgaard is rumoured to be a transfer target for new Rangers boss Russell Martin - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

It led to the midfielder casting doubt over his future recently, as when speaking to Norwegian news outlet VG about whether he would still be a Luton player this term, he said “It's hard to say. It's a difficult situation for the club. I felt I performed well in a difficult situation for the club. Everyone is on vacation now. I'm just focusing on the game on Friday. What I can say is that the World Championship in a year is a big goal for me.”

With a host of clubs rumoured to be looking at taking Aasgaard off Luton’s hands, Town already selling Carlton Morris, Thomas Kaminski and Daiki Hashioka during the transfer window, then Rangers have now been linked with a move by the Daily Mail. The Ibrox side are under new management this term with former MK Dons and Southampton boss Russell Martin taking charge, as they recently swooped to bring in Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on a three year deal.

Meanwhile, STV presenter Raman Bhardwaj also wrote on his official X page: “Rangers are in discussions with Luton Town to sign Norwegian midfielder Thelo Aasgaard. Would be a permanent transfer. Deal not agreed yet.”