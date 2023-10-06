Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spurs have confirmed that summer signing Manor Solomon will miss tomorrow’s trip to Kenilworth Road after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The Israeli international moved to North London in the summer on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk after spending last term at Fulham, where he played 24 times for the Cottagers, scoring five goals.

The 24-year had played six times for Tottenham since arriving, including two Premier League starts for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but after suffering the blow in training, a statement on the Spurs website said: “We can confirm that Manor Solomon suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee in training this week.