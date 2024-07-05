Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England U19 international reportedly interesting the Hatters

Luton are believed to have shown an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley on loan for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Northern Ireland, started out with Colchester United’s academy, moving to north London at the age of eight. After impressing when coming through the ranks, Donley played twice for the club's U21s in their EFL Trophy campaign during the 2022-23 season, a goalless draw at Wycombe Wanderers and 1-0 loss to Stevenage. Last term, he continued to feature in the competition, netting twice in the 5-0 win at Colchester in the EFL Trophy, also making three more appearances.

Donley then made his Premier League debut when coming on in the final minute of the 3-3 draw at Manchester City in December, also featuring in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United too. Remaining on the fringes of the first team, he also appeared in the 1-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup and had the final moments of the 3-2 win over Brentford in January.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley takes a penalty for Spurs - pic: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

The forward also played in as Spurs lost out 5-4 on penalties to Newcastle in a post-season friendly out in Australia just three days after the campaign had finished, on target with his effort from 12 yards. Donley was a regular in the Premier League 2 last term, scoring five goals in 17 matches, including a brace in the 4-2 victory over Chelsea U21s.

The campaign before, he managed three goals in 21 matches, to make it eight goals in 41 appearances overall, with 15 assists too. It was in the U18 Premier League where he really made his name, with five goals in six matches during the 2022-23 season, while in 2021-22, he notched 16 goals in 18 games, with braces over Aston Villa, Reading and West Ham and Brighton, finding the net 24 times in 34 outings, adding 10 assists as well.