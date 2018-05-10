Stacey amazed Luton didn’t break through at Magpies

Town full back Jack Stacey couldn’t believe that Luton weren’t finishing the season in winning style as they were held to a goalless draw by Notts County on Saturday.

The defender saw Town dominate proceedings for the majority, even when the Hatters went down to 10 men after an hour, as he said: “We’ve had so many chances, I can’t believe that’s ended 0-0.

“That’s definitely one of the best 0-0’s I’ve played in myself, end-to-end, so it was a great game to finish the season.

“It was a hot day, end of season game, but I think it was real competitive and didn’t feel like that, very entertaining.

“We just said, if we play our usual game and play well, we’ll enjoy it, in front of the fans. We’ll enjoy it more if we win, but we put in a good performance and I think everyone can go home happy.”

Stacey himself had two of Town’s best opportunities, while he also just failed to pick out Hylton as well.

We’ll enjoy it more if we win, but we put in a good performance and I think everyone can go home happy. Jack Stacey

He continued: “The guys in the box weren’t too happy, but I thought I had a few chances and it would have been nice to end the season with a goal.

“We had chances, even when we had 10 men. I think we believed in the way we were playing. We could have just sat in with 10 men, but we believed if we kept playing, opened them up, we’ll still get chances and I think that happened.”

On just how Town kept their competitive edge throughout the week and for the game, which was a dead rubber, Stacey added: “We had a fan train with us on Tuesday and I think he upped the standard, he scored a couple of great goals!

“Then we have a Champions League, so whoever wins the five-a-side games, I was winning by one goal going into yesterday (Friday), so that helps keep the competition with everyone.

“Collo (James Collins) and Olly (Lee) actually caught me, so I think that definifely helps. It’s been a good week of training where it’s enjoyable, but the tempo’s been kept up, it’s very good.”