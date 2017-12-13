Stacey being kept on his toes by Checkatrade Trophy success

Luton defender Jack Stacey admitted that the club’s convincing progress in the Checkatrade Trophy last week is a clear indication of just how strong the squad is at Kenilworth Road this season.

Town put West Ham U21s to the sword at Kenilworth Road, with a 4-0 win, to set up a third round tie with Peterborough, as James Justin performed admirably once more in the full-back role.

We’ve got players that are coming in and playing just as well, so it’s keeping everyone on their toes. Jack Stacey

However, Stacey was again preferred at the weekend against Notts County, continuing his ever-present record this campaign, as he is yet to miss a minute of league action too.

The summer signing from Reading said: “I’m happy to play every game, but we’ve seen with the Checkatrade Trophy the squad that we’ve got, no-one can afford for their form to dip.

“We’ve got players that are coming in and playing just as well, so it’s keeping everyone on their toes.

“It was a sold out crowd at Kenilworth Road though and they were brilliant.

“They kept us going for 90 minutes and these are the games you want to play in as a footballer, the ones that mean the most.”

Lawson D’Ath, Aaron Jarvis, Kavan Cotter and Jordan Cook all netted their first goals of the season as the Hammers were brushed aside in midweek.

Johnny Mullins then became the 10th different consecutive scorer and 22nd in total this term during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Notts County, as on the goal threats, Stacey continued: “It just shows, the last week particularly has highlighted the squad that we’ve got and there’s goals all over.

“Everyone coming in performs just as well as the man they’re replacing, so it’s good.”

On the clash itself with Notts County, Stacey always felt it would be decided by deadball situations, which is how it turned out, both sides scoring from such instances.

He said: “I thought 1-1 was probably a fair result.

“We knew they were going to be a danger from set-pieces and I think that was where the goals were going to come .

“They were very compact, credit to Notts County, they stopped us playing.”

Hatters had been second best for the opening period until Mullins gave them the lead, powering home Alan Sheehan’s corner.

Town were then the better side in the second half but found themselves pegged back by the Magpies, Shola Ameobi earning a point.

On the game, Stacey said: “We had to dig in for that first 20 and it was important we didn’t concede.

“It was a great header at the back post from Johnny Mullins and after that we got more into the game, especially in the second half, we started to play a little bit more.

“We said at half time that we haven’t started playing as well as we could have, but the important thing was we were 1-0 up.

“Then we came out for the start of that second half and started playing a bit of our own football, but it was a tough game for 90 minutes.

“We had a spell just after the second half began, but I think both sides cancelled each other out and they’ve got a lot of experience.

“The fans were brilliant throughout too and hopefully they can see we gave it our all for the 90 minutes and an extra point for us.”