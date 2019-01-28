Stacey can't see why anyone would want to leave Luton

Hatters defender Jack Stacey can’t see why any of Luton's highly sought after players would want to leave the club during the transfer window this week.

With the deadline set for 11pm on Thursday, Town will no doubt receive interest for member of their their table-topping squad, who reached the summit after beating Southend United 1-0 at the weekend.

However, Stacey, who himself was the subject of serious interest from Championship side West Bromwich Albion during the summer, with a bid lodged, before the Baggies turned their attentions elsewhere, doesn’t think anyone will want to move away from Kenilworth Road.

He said: “What a chance we’ve got to go and get back-to-back promotions, so I don’t see why anybody would be looking to leave at this moment in time.”

Stacey has been in sublime form of late too, with a host of magnificent performances up and down the right flank.

He was quick to praise his defensive unit though, adding: “Being part of this back four, we work a lot together to get the clean sheets.

“JJ (James Justin) with the assist, Matty (Pearson) with the goal, so to contribute with clean sheets and goals is our aim as a unit.

"I think we’re doing that at the moment.”