Stacey can't wait for top-of-the-table clash with Pompey

Hatters right back Jack Stacey can’t wait to take the field this evening for the Hatters’ top-of-the-table clash against Portsmouth.

Town will go into the game it at the summit after they jumped above their opponents when beating Southend United on Saturday.

After undeservedly losing 1-0 on the opening day at Fratton Park, Stacey wants to put that result right and believes they have every chance on home soil where they are unbeaten all term.

He said: “At the time, we said, we thought we matched them, and we thought we could be up there.

“We knew they would be, I think that’s proven over the course of this season, so it's a chance to try and go and match them and beat them.

“You can’t ask for much more can you? What a chance for us to play against second, in the form we’re in, at home, in front of a packed house, I’m looking forward to it already.”

Defender Matty Pearson is another who just wants to get out there once more after scoring the winner at Roots Hall just three days ago.

He added: "That’s what you want as a footballer, they’re the games you want to be involved in.

"Top-of-the-table clashes, that’s exactly what you want and that’s what we have on Tuesday so put your seat belts on.

"It is nice sitting at the top of the table with big games coming up, but it’s game by game, we don’t get too carried away.

"You know what football’s like, it can always swing the other direction.

"We could be unlucky and slip up on a few points, so we just have to keep going."