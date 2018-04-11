Stacey thrilled by recognition as Hatters dominate best XI

Hatters full back Jack Stacey was overjoyed to be one of Town’s five players named in the EFL SkyBet League Two Team of the Season last week.

The 22-year-old’s selection ensured Luton had three defenders in the side, along with Dan Potts and Alan Sheehan, while Luke Berry and Danny Hylton were also chosen.

It’s great to be in it, and I’m proud that we can get a bit of recognition for how well we have played at times this season. Jack Stacey

On his nomination, Stacey said: “It’s credit to everyone that when the team’s doing well, you can also get individual accolades.

“I was very happy for myself and the four others to be named in the team of the season and I think it’s a reflection on how well the team’s performed over the year.

“It’s great to be in it, and I’m proud that we can get a bit of recognition for how well we have played at times this season.”

Striker Elliot Lee was quick to praise his team-mates for their achievements, as he said: “It’s a team game, it’s not an individual game, we all want to see each other doing well.

“It’s great to see those five lads in the team and now we have to just go and secure that promotion.”

Boss Nathan Jones felt Town could have had even more players included too, saying: “It’s phenomenal as it’s voted for by managers.

“Ironically, being greedy, you think we might have had a couple more as there’s been some good ones.

“You look at Marek’s (Stech) form, people like James Collins who have been absolutely outstanding all season and one of the top scorers in the league.

“So he’s been unfortunate, but I think to have more than five would be greedy.

“That’s unprecedented to have that many, especially with the quality there is in individual players in all areas.

“We’re very, very pleased and to have three of the back four is a big thing.”

Stacey himself has had a superb debut season for the Hatters since arriving from Reading in the summer, making 36 starts in League Two and 40 in all competitions.

He has had to battle with James Justin for his position, which he believes has helped him maintain such a high level of performance.

Stacey added: “I like to think we push each other.

“He’s a great young full back and has done really well when he’s come in, but we’ve got that for every position in the team, we’ve got two players for every position.

“So everyone has that not pressure, but the competition where you have to perform when you’re playing for yourself and the rest of the squad.

“For me, I think it’s gone very well that I’ve been involved in a large number of games, in a promotion push and a team that’s doing really well. I’ve been really happy with my time here and hopefully can continue this.”